Free school meals on agenda for 2025 session in Washington

Washington lawmakers will consider providing free school meals to all students in the state.

Thanks to legislation passed in previous sessions, 70% of students in the state have access to free breakfast and lunch at school, nearly 800,000 children.

State Sen. Marcus Riccelli, a Spokane Democrat, has led previous efforts to expand free meals in schools and will introduce a bill in the 2025 session to reach all students.

“This is a driver of health, it’s a driver of reduction in absenteeism,” Riccelli pointed out. “We can’t expect students to do well and thrive academically if they’re hungry.”

Nine states currently offer free school meals to all students regardless of income level. However, the biggest barrier in Washington could be the state’s budget deficit, which is $10 billion over the next four years.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has also requested $17.6 million to continue feeding the students it currently serves but Riccelli hopes it does not stop the state from going forward with universal free meals.

“We’re headed into what could be a little bit of a budget crunch and, again, I think these are some of the best dollars that we could spend but it does cost money,” Riccelli acknowledged. “We’re working with OSPI to really understand what would close the gap with the remaining students.”

Riccelli added there are a lot of advantages to offering free school meals for the state’s families.

“It’s also a middle-class tax cut,” Riccelli asserted. “We also know that parents are trying to get out the door, trying to get to their jobs, and this is a burden that’s taken off the table. And inflation has hit a number of families. So I really think this is something that resonates.”

— By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service (WA)