Friends of Edmonds Library hosting EWHS Chorus for holiday event Dec. 19

The Friends of the Edmonds Library will host the Edmonds-Woodway H.S. Chorus for a program of holiday favorites from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 in the Community Room of the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.
The program will include holiday readings from the Friends of the Edmonds Library. Light refreshments will be served.
