Reminder: Friends of the Edmonds Library Book Sale Saturday, Nov. 9

The Friends of Edmonds Library Annual Book Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Frances Anderson Center, Room 206, 700 Main St., Edmonds.
There will be members-only entry for Friends members from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Doors will open for the public at 10 a.m. The sale will close at 1 p.m.
The sale will feature fiction and non-fiction in paperback and hard-cover, cooking and gardening books, children’s titles, classics, western, mystery, sci-fi and unique pursuits for a multitude of hobbies.
