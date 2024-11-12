‘Going Vertical With Vines’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club program Nov. 18

Trevor Cameron, general manager of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville, will speak about “Going Vertical With Vines” during the Monday, Nov. 18 Edmonds Floretum Garden Club meeting.

According to the program announcement, going vertical with climbing plants adds visual interest to any garden, providing nice foliage and often ideal seasonal flower power. There are useful vines out there in all kinds of shapes and sizes; some for larger areas and others to use as smaller garden accents, or even as simple container specimens. Whether you are trying to grow on a decorative trellis or obelisk, up a post, along a railing, over a large pergola or arbor, or even naturalize something along a fence line, vines may be exactly what you are looking for.

Floretum’s meetings are held in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. Doors open at 10 a.m. for social time. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the speaker will begin approximately 11:15 a.m.. All are welcome. This month will also include a craft sale prior to the meeting.

Learn more about the club at floretum.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.