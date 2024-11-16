Gretchen Maria Stewart: Lifelong Edmonds resident was newspaper society editor

Gretchen Maria Stewart

Gretchen Maria Stewart went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 23, 2024 at the age of 86. She was born to Arch and Bernice Meyring on July 27, 1938 in Edmonds, WA where she was a lifelong resident.

She attended Edmonds Grade School and graduated from Edmonds High School where she especially enjoyed being active in the athletic program and was an avid member of the Edmonds Rainbow Girls. She graduated from Seattle Secretarial School and went on to be employed at Boeing for a short time before marrying Gary Stewart, also of Edmonds, on Dec 14, 1957. In 1958 Gretchen was employed at the Edmonds Tribune Review, which later became The Enterprise, as the society editor where she wrote ‘Our Yesterdays’ column until 1988. Gretchen was also a member of the Edmonds Junior Woman’s Club for over 5 years serving her community on many committees which led to her being chosen as Club Woman of the Year in 1968. Gretchen was a member of Edmonds United Methodist Church and served as an Avon Representative for 53 years!

Gretchen was predeceased by her husband, Gary Stewart. She leaves behind her children: Kathy (Ran) Smethers, Lance (Serena) Stewart, Kimberlee Stewart, and Colleen (Chuck) Usoski; and 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She will be missed deeply by her family and vast friends.