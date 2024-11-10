Here are the winners of the 2024 Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

For the past 12 years, the Edmonds Historical Museum has sponsored a Scarecrow Festival, open to Edmonds residents, businesses and organizations. The winners in each category for 2024 are listed below. You can see all winners here.

Arts/Government/School/Civic Entry

1st Place: Vincent Van Gogh Scarecrow – Gallery North – 126 votes

2nd Place: Madame Clerk the Mystique – Edmonds Municipal Court – 39 votes

3rd Place: Lost & Found Graveyard – Edmonds Parks, Recreation & Human Services – 35 votes

Financial/Insurance/Real Estate Entry

1st Place: Witch’s Craft: A Spooktacular Crochet – Koenig Financial Group – 99 votes

2nd Place: Meowwwth, that’s right! – Sound Credit Union – 34 votes

3rd Place: Night Shadows – Coldwell Banker Bain – 30 votes

Food/Beverage Business Entry

1st Place: Gru takes over Red Twig – Red Twig Bakery & Cafe – 61 votes

2nd Place: Best Haunt In Town – Salt & Iron – 51 votes

3rd Place: Marina y burrito – Las Brisas – 47 votes

Residential Entry

1st Place: Lady LiberKitty: Give me your cuddled masses – Marjie Bowker & Maria Montalvo – 89 votes

2nd Place: ..wHo aaaAAREeee yOU? – Dean Westling – 49 votes

3rd Place: Scarecrowin’ to the Oldies – Stacie Scholz – 39 votes

Retail Business Entry

1st Place: Hot-To-Go – Field by Morgan and Moss – 43 votes

2nd Place: Seas the Day – The Curious Nest – 31 votes

3rd Place: The Malicious Mrs. Maize-l – Rogue – 19 votes

Service Business Entry

1st Place: Sunrise Golden Girls – Sunrise Senior Living – 112 votes

2nd Place: Beetlejuice Beetle Juice… – Wilcox Construction LLC – 43 votes

3rd Place: Core-aline the Magical Mermaid – Bodyworks Edmonds/Woodway Wellness – 36 votes