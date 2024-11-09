High school sports roundup: End-of-season football results

Football

Playoffs

Friday, Nov. 8

Eastside Catholic defeated Mountlake Terrace 49-20

Records: Eastside Catholic 9-1; Mountlake Terrace 6-4

Regular season finales

Thursday, Nov. 7

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Mariner 53-3

No details reported

Final records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-6; Mariner 1-9

Snohomish defeated Meadowdale 35-0

No details reported

Final records: Snohomish 3-7; Meadowdale 3-7

Friday, Nov. 8

Everett defeated Lynnwood 26-9

No details reported

Final records: Everett 2-8; Lynnwood 0-10

— Compiled by Steve Willits

