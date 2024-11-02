High school sports roundup for Oct. 31, 2024

Girls Soccer

District 1 play-in games (winners advance to District double elimination tournament, losing teams eliminated):

Mountlake Terrace defeated Stanwood 2-1

Claire August scored two goals as the eleventh-seeded Mountlake Terrace Hawks kept their season alive and advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over the sixth-seeded Stanwood Spartans in a loser out/District play in game.

The Hawks will next face the third-seeded Monroe Bearcats, at Monroe High School on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. The remaining eight teams will play out a double elimination tournament, with four of the eight teams advancing to the state tournament that will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Mountlake Terrace scoring

Claire August (assist, Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten)

Claire August (unassisted)

Stanwood scoring:

Kyler Burke (assist, Ruby Lloyd)

Overall records: Mountlake Terrace 6-9-1; Stanwood 6-10-1

Mountlake Terrace next match: District tournament, opening round at Monroe; Saturday, Nov. 2; 4 p.m.

Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 1-0

Pip Watkinson scored the game’s only goal during the 58th minute as the fifth-seeded Shorecrest Scots ended the twelve-seeded Meadowdale Mavericks season. Kylee Mitchell recorded the shutout for the Scots who will move on to play the fourth seeded Oak Harbor Wildcats on Saturday in the opening round of the double-elimination district tournament. The Mavericks’ season ends with an overall record of 7-10.

Shorecrest scoring:

Pip Watlkinson (assist, Olivia Taylor)

Shorecrest shutout goalkeeper:

Kylee Mitchell

Records: Shorecrest 12-3-2; Meadowdale 7-10

Meadowdale’s season is over

Everett defeated Edmonds-Woodway 1-0

Tatum Smith scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Sienna Kuehn as the 10th-seeded Everett Seagulls upset the seventh-seeded Edmonds-Woodway Warriors at Edmonds Stadium.

The Seagulls improved to 7-9-1 overall on the season and advanced to the double-elimination District tournament, where they will face second-seeded Shorewood at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Shoreline Stadium. The Warriors’ season ends with an overall record of 11-6.

Everett scoring:

Tatum Smith (assist, Sienna Kuehn)

Everett shutout goalkeeper:

Emerson Hammer

Records: Everett 7-9-1; Edmonds-Woodway 11-6

Edmonds-Woodway season is over

— Compiled by Steve Willits