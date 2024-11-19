High school sports roundup Nov. 16, 2024: Lynnwood volleyball takes District title; girls state swimming results

Volleyball 3A District 1 Tournament

Championship Match

Lynnwood defeated Snohomish 3-1

25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23

The fourth-seeded Lynnwood Royals (14-6) defeated the second-seeded Snohomish Panthers (13-6) to capture their second consecutive District Championship on Saturday at Stanwood High School. “What an incredible thing for these girls to accomplish, back-to-back District Championships, especially after losing the group of girls we did after last season, I’m so proud of them” said head coach Annalise Mudaliar. Last year’s team had seven key senior players who have since graduated.

The Royals will next head to the Yakima Valley SunDome for the 3A state tournament, where they will be the ninth-seeded team and match up against eighth-seeded Liberty in the Round of 16 at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. It will be the seventh straight season in which the Royals have advanced to the state tournament. Last year’s team finished third in state.

Key individual Lynnwood stats:

Sammy Holmer: 13 kills, 26 digs, 2 blocks

Makena Kaleo: 8 kills, 10 digs

Ady Morgan: 32 assists, 4 kills, 13 digs, 2 blocks

Audrey Williams: 10 kills, 7 blocks

Evangeline Sum: 22 digs, 3 aces

Consolation Bracket – winner to state, loser eliminated

Ferndale defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-1

The Ferndale Golden Eagles (13-8) advanced to the state tournament and ended the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (15-5) season on Saturday. Ferndale will enter the tournament as the 18th seed and play a loser out game against 15th-seeded Bellevue in the opening round at the Yakima Valley SunDome Friday morning.

Girls Swimming

3A State Championships

At Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way

Edmonds School District swimmers who made it to the finals in their events:

200 yard medley relay

6th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Simone Bennett, Tatumn Detjen, Madison Morales-Tomas, Sydney Bates) 1:53.01

50 yard freestyle

5th place: Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrrace. 23.92

Edmonds School District state participants who did not place in the top eight:

Individual events

200 yard freestyle

20thplace: Zoe MacDonald, Edmonds-Woodway 2:07.02

23rd place: Katherine Lombard, Mountlake Terrace 2:09.85

200 yard medley

19th place: Lisa Beam, Mountlake Terrace 2:19.29

21st place: Rebecca Coates, Lynnwood 2:21.10

50 yard freestyle

21st place: Sydney Bates, Edmonds-Woodway 26.41

22nd place: Madison Morales-Tomas, Edmonds-Woodwy 26.46

100 yard butterfly

15th place: Olivia Garcia, Edmonds-Woodway 1:00.30

16th place: Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 1:00.73

19th place: Lisa Beam, Mountlake Terrace 1:03.16

100 yard freestyle

14th place: Dylan Buechler-Flack, Meadowdale 55.16

16th place: Jeslyn Vuong, Mountlake Terrace 55.61

500 yard freestyle

24th place: Zoe MacDonald, Edmonds-Woodway 5:34.18

100 yard backstroke

11th place: Simone Bennett, Edmonds-Woodway 59.81

12th place: Dylan Buechler-Flack, Meadowdale 1:00.28

23rd place: Olivia Garcia, Edmonds-Woodway 1:05.19

100 yard breaststroke

20th place: Tatumn Detjen, Edmonds-Woodway 1:11.56

21st place: Rebecca Coates, Lynnwood 1:11.98

1 meter diving

22nd place: Maggie Beatty-Witt, Mountlake Terrace 93.95 points

Relay events

200 yard freestyle

12th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Tatumn Detjen, Maya Bergan, Sydney Bates, Madison Morales-Tomas) 1:45.35

400 yard freestyle

11th place: Mountlake Terrace (Lisa Beam, Gretta Patterson, Katherine Lombard, Jeslyn Vuong) 3:51.66

15th place: Edmonds-Woodway (Sadie Ward, Simone Bennett, Zoe MacDonald, Olivia Garcia) 3:55.22

— Compiled by Steve Willits