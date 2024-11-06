High school sports roundup: Nov. 4, 2024

Volleyball

Final matches of the regular season

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorecrest 3-0 25-16, 25-21, 25-23

Edmonds-Woodway top individual stats: Reinna Mostrales: 11 kills, 9 digs Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 9-3, 14-3; Shorecrest 3-9, 3-14 Edmonds-Woodway next match: District tournament opening round; vs Shorewood/Shorecrest winner (playing on Nov. 7); Tuesday. Nov. 12; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Lynnwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-1

25-22, 25-14, 21-25, 25-11

Lynnwood top individual stats:

Sammy Holmer: 16 kills, 2 aces, 24 digs

Ady Morgan: 10 kills, 2 aces, 20 assists

Audrey Williams: 7 kills

Makena Kaleo: 12 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace

Mountlake Terrace top individual stats:

Catie Brown: 4 kills, 1 ace, 1 block

Hailey Kahklen: 14 assists, 16 digs, 1 ace

Kenzie Bentosino: 3 aces, 32 digs

Lia Brown: 10 kills, 12 digs

Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 8-4, 11-6; Mountlake Terrace 1-11, 4-13

Lynnwood next match: District tournament opening round; vs Ferndale/Meadowdale winner (playing on Nov. 7); Tuesday, Nov. 12; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace season is over

Shorewood defeated Meadowdale 3-2

25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 25-18, 15-13

Meadowdale top individual stats:

Violet DuBois: 21 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces

Rian Paris: 30 assists, 11 digs

Ja’elle Jenkins: 14 kills, 3 aces

Records (league and overall): Shorewood 7-5, 7-9; Meadowdale 2-10, 4-13

Meadowdale next match: District play-in game (loser out) at Ferndale; Thursday, Nov. 7; 7 p.m.

— Compiled by Steve Willits