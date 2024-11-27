The popular Historic Edmonds calendar is back for 2025 and is available at several downtown locations.
A production of the Edmonds Historic Preservation Citizens Commission, this year’s calendar features homes and properties listed on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places. Like the state and national registers, the Edmonds Register of Historic Places recognizes homes, buildings and historic sites that are significant to the local community heritage.
Many are the homes of prominent citizens, the site of historic events and/or architecturally significant. Even buildings that have been lost to the wrecking ball – such as the Bishop/Olympic Hotel featured on this year’s calendar – have a place on the register in recognition of their role in Edmonds’ history.
Copies are available free of charge at Edmonds City Hall, the Log Cabin Visitors Center and the Edmonds Historical Museum.
