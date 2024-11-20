Holiday bazaar at Edmonds United Methodist Church Nov. 22-23

The United Women in Faith at Edmonds United Methodist Church is hosting a holiday bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22 and 23.

The bazaar will have 20 vendor tables, bakery tables, Christmas items, over 24 silent auction items and decorations. In addition, the thrift shop will be open. There is also some artwork as items to decorate your Thanksgiving table.

This is a church function and all proceeds go to charities.

Edmonds United Methodist Church is located at 828 Caspers St.