House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for November 2024

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.
You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.
Students of the month
Omar is a student at Kamiak High School who has been attending the House of Wisdom for many months. Outside of school, Omar enjoys playing soccer. While attending tutoring, Omar shows great curiosity with his learning.
Julian is in eighth grade and has been attending the House of Wisdom for over a month. Some of his interests include fishing, drawing and reading. Julian always shows interest in what he is learning and shows a high level of engagement with it as well
Tutors of the month
Nayara is a student at Edmonds College who is pursuing a degree in industrial engineering. She enjoys singing and rock climbing in her free time. Nayara also likes doing many different outdoor activities. One interest of hers is German, which she is currently learning. At the House of Wisdom, Nayara is a diligent tutor who is always willing to help when needed.
Katie is a student at the University of Washington majoring in public health. As a hobby, Katie enjoys baking, she also plays the violin. Over the past several months that Katie has been volunteering at the House of Wisdom, she has shown great passion in helping students succeed.
