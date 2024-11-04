How to reach Edmonds police during city phone system upgrade Tuesday

The City of Edmonds phone system will be unavailable intermittently for much of Tuesday, Nov. 5, due to a required upgrade, and that will also impact the Edmonds Police Department’s business office and direct extensions, Edmonds police said Monday.

Community members needing police assistance should call 911 for emergencies or 425-407-3999 for non-emergency situations. The community will be notified when the phone system returns to normal.