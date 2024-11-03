Hundreds honor rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos at Lynnwood Event Center

A section of the entrance altar that greeted attendees.
Adult Catrinas and Catrines winners (L-R): second place, Irma Hernandez; first place, Maria Salto and third place, Alica Tellez.
Children’s Catrinas and Catrines entrants take to the stage for the competition.
Children’s first-place winner Angela Reyes receives her $150 prize.
A children’s contestant takes her runway walk.
Mistress and Master of Ceremonies Diana Oliveros and Jamie Mendez.
Isabella, Miranda and Angela (L-R) show off their costumes at the Dia de los Muertos event.
Group Folklore Oaxaqueno dancers.
Adult third-place winner Alicia Tellez.
Lynnwood City Councilmembers George Hurst and Julieta Altamirano Crosby.
Maria Anakotta, care consultant for the Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter.
Vendor Pumarosa co-owner Vanessa Barrios sells hand-poured candles.
Irma entered the adult costume competition and won second place.
Inspirational dancing by Yolihuani Aztec Dance group.
L-R: Deputy Consul Gerrado Javier Guiza Vargas, Consultate of Mexico in Seattle; Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffio; Lynnwood City Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and George Hurst; Karina Gasperin, executive director of the Afro Latino Festival; Wally Webster of the ACCESS Project and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers (Photo courtesy Karina Gasperin)

Hundreds of people celebrated the 7th Annual Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, Saturday at the Lynnwood Event Center.

A deeply rooted, time-honored Mexican holiday, Day of Dead is a time for families to honor those who have departed by offering flowers, food and drink, creating altars where photographs, mementos and candles may be displayed.

Saturday’s event featured music, food, raffles, competitions and activities for children. Attendees browsed vendor booths that included Day of the Dead-themed clothing and jewelry items, plus information from Community Transit, Washington State Labor and Industries, Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter and The Preview Group.

Contest categories and winners with their prizes were:

Children’s Catrinas and Catrines:

  • First Place: Angela Reyes – $150
  • Second Place: Yaritza Zambrano – $100
  • Third Place (tie): Emma Fisher Guerrero- $25
  • Third Place (tie): Diego Barrera – $25

Adult Catrinas and Catrines:

  • First Place: Maria Salto – $250
  • Second Place: Irma Hernandez – $150
  • Third Place: Alicia Tellez – $100

Altars:

  • First Place: Velia Lara – $500
  • Second Place: Maria Gonzalez – $300
  • Third Place: Alzheimer’s Association – $150

National Literary Calaveras:

  • First Place: Ramon Lopez – $200
  • Second Place: Fatima Itzel Meza Franco – $100
  • Third Place: Mercedes Garcia – $75

International Literary Calaveras:

  • First Place: Deyra Andrea Aguilar Enriquez – $200
  • Second Place: Gloria Mireya Cerrillo Romero – $100
  • Third Place: Arely Adriana Almanza – $75

The event was sponsored in partnership by the City of Lynnwood and the WAGRO Foundation, whose mission is to provide resources to strengthen diversity and promote reconnection among families with their culture and heritage by encouraging academic and collaboration agreements with community organizations.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter

