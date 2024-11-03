Hundreds honor rich traditions of Dia de los Muertos at Lynnwood Event Center

Hundreds of people celebrated the 7th Annual Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, Saturday at the Lynnwood Event Center.

A deeply rooted, time-honored Mexican holiday, Day of Dead is a time for families to honor those who have departed by offering flowers, food and drink, creating altars where photographs, mementos and candles may be displayed.

Saturday’s event featured music, food, raffles, competitions and activities for children. Attendees browsed vendor booths that included Day of the Dead-themed clothing and jewelry items, plus information from Community Transit, Washington State Labor and Industries, Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter and The Preview Group.

Contest categories and winners with their prizes were:

Children’s Catrinas and Catrines:

First Place: Angela Reyes – $150

Second Place: Yaritza Zambrano – $100

Third Place (tie): Emma Fisher Guerrero- $25

Third Place (tie): Diego Barrera – $25

Adult Catrinas and Catrines:

First Place: Maria Salto – $250

Second Place: Irma Hernandez – $150

Third Place: Alicia Tellez – $100

Altars:

First Place: Velia Lara – $500

Second Place: Maria Gonzalez – $300

Third Place: Alzheimer’s Association – $150

National Literary Calaveras:

First Place: Ramon Lopez – $200

Second Place: Fatima Itzel Meza Franco – $100

Third Place: Mercedes Garcia – $75

International Literary Calaveras:

First Place: Deyra Andrea Aguilar Enriquez – $200

Second Place: Gloria Mireya Cerrillo Romero – $100

Third Place: Arely Adriana Almanza – $75

The event was sponsored in partnership by the City of Lynnwood and the WAGRO Foundation, whose mission is to provide resources to strengthen diversity and promote reconnection among families with their culture and heritage by encouraging academic and collaboration agreements with community organizations.

— Story and photos by Misha Carter