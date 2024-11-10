I-5 lane reductions and ramp closures Nov. 12-15 for light rail work

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue their work on Interstate 5 Nov. 12-15 as part of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. The work involves the following closures:

– The northbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps at eastbound SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday morning, Nov. 15.

– The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday morning, Nov. 15.

– The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday morning, Nov. 15.

– The right lane on southbound I-5 from the 44th Avenue West on-ramp to SR 104 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Tuesday, Nov. 12, through Friday morning, Nov. 15.