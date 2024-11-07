In Days Gone By: The beginnings of the Edmonds Public Library

The Beginning

Edmonds’ first public or lending library began in February 1901 when Francis Stejer was named the town’s part-time librarian. Books initially came from several sources. Some were donated by families who had brought them across the country. The Edmonds Book and Thimble Club, which was said to “combine literary inclinations with industry,” donated a few.

Additionally in late 1901, the Washington State Traveling Library was established when it took over control of the Washington State’s General Federation of Women’s Clubs Traveling Library. Under the leadership of Louella Diven, the Washington State Traveling Library was able to lend books to remote libraries like Edmonds on a three-month rotating basis.

Author’s note: The Seattle Public Library suffered a disastrous fire on Jan. 1, 1901 at its main location at the Yesler Mansion. The entire building was lost, as well as 25,000 books. Fortunately, the books in the traveling library were not affected by the fire. Subsequently, the Seattle library received a $200,000 gift from Andrew Carnegie to rebuild the library and acquire new books. The new library was opened in 1906 and demolished in 1957. The King County Courthouse now sits on the location of the former library.

Edmonds’ first library consisted of one room in the upper southeast corner of a wooden building located on the northwest corner of Fourth and George (Main) Street. There was a stairway on the south side of the building that led to the upstairs library.

During the first five years, the library’s offerings grew to allow for lending books and magazines for seven or 14 days, dependent upon the item. The books and magazines were catalogued with individual numbers and a card catalog was used to track the individual items.

Most of the early cataloging was done by Mrs. Frank Harley Bassett (Anna) and her daughter Charlette. Anna was able to obtain numerous discarded books as she knew Miss Alice Kittredge, who worked at the Seattle Public Library. Both had lived near each other in Glydon, Minnesota, before moving to the Northwest and they had remained friends.

Anna and her husband were both interested in books and libraries and repaired many of the discarded books that had been torn or their spines damaged.

Author’s note: Anna Bassett was also a highly successful piano teacher and was the first woman to sign up to vote in Edmonds when women were allowed to vote in 1910.

The Edmonds Library Association is formed

By the fall 1906, Edmonds’ population had grown to 1,500 and a few prominent citizens felt that an independent library association was needed. Interested people were asked to sign up as potential members of the new association and attend planning meetings.

A Jan. 7, 1907 article in the Edmonds Tribune announced the first meeting at the home of James Mowat the following Tuesday.

After a series of meetings, the Edmonds Library Association was established on Aug. 25, 1907, with Mrs. Theo A. Lipke elected as president, Mrs. J. N. Otto as vice president, R.W. Schumacher as treasurer and Mrs. S. J. White as secretary.

The following article appeared in the Edmonds Tribune the following Friday (Aug. 19, 1907) stating that everyone in the city was to be contacted regarding becoming a library member and the membership fee would be a “lite” $2.

The primary goals of the Edmonds Library Association were:

– To establish a library of reading material for school-aged children as the Edmonds School District did not have a library of its own.

– Provide classic books for the public to enjoy

– Develop a library of current books and magazines to keep the populace up to date with current events.

– Be financially sound so that a full-time librarian could be hired.

To meet these goals, a group of influential women hosted several lectures to raise funds for the acquisition of new books, renting a bigger space for the library and to hopefully hire a librarian.

With inadequate funds to rent a larger space, Edmonds State Bank officials offereed two rooms above the bank rent free. Edmonds State Bank was located on the southeast corner of 4th and Main, kitty-corner from the original library. The books and sundry items in the original library were moved to the new location in December 1907.

On Jan. 23, 1908, a Tribune article announced that the new library would be opening the following Saturday morning.

Two weeks later, an article appeared in the newspaper that several splendid new books would be arriving soon at the library with many more to come. This was thanks to the efforts of Mrs. S.F. Street, who had become the library association’s president at the beginning of 1908.

Despite the library’s success, it became apparent that the association needed additional guidance and financial help. On May 6, 1908, numerous women attended a meeting of the Edmomds Chamber of Commerce asking for financial assistance.

The chamber unfortunately did nothing but pass a resolution to place the matter before the Edmonds City Council, recommending that that body assume control and maintenance of the library. On June 3, the city council heard the chamber of commerce recommendation but no action was taken at that point.

In June 1908, the Edmonds Tribune reported on the Library Association’s continued fundraising activities including an ice cream and strawberry social which had netted a fair amount of money. The article stated that the association was hopeful that they would be able to build a library building in the fall.

The city arrives at a decision

One of the primary financial concerns of the library association during this period was the need to move yet again. The two rooms above the Edmonds State Bank were never meant to be a long-term site for the library. The needs of the library had rapidly surpassed what the space above the bank provided, and the library’s traffic also proved to be disruptive to the bank’s operations.

In the end, the city agreed to take over the library association and provide a convenient site where a new library could be built. The July 22, 1909 edition of the Edmonds Tribune reported that with the guidance of Mayor Brady and the city council, a library site had been chosen: A city-owned lot on the western side of the existing fire tower. At that point, the city became the owner of the library and was responsible for its maintenance in the future.

The wooden library building was quickly constructed by Frank H. Bassett, the husband of Anna Bassett, who was originally responsible for cataloging the library’s first books. The building was located on the southeast corner of 5th and Bell Street and was equipped with built-in bookshelves and tables for studying, as well as a fireplace that provided a comfortable space for reading. Additionally, Rev. John W. H. Lockwood agreed to continue as the part-time librarian and was provided a stipend of $5 a month to purchase additional books.

Interestingly, as reported in the Edmonds Tribune, the fireplace was also used to keep the books dry and to eliminate any possibility of mold.

The Andrew Carnegie grant and library

While the new library was being built, Rev. Lockwood, as the primary spokesperson for the library, had begun talks with the Andrew Carnegie Foundation about securing a grant to build a much larger and permanent city-owned library.

The Edmonds Tribune reported that even though the new library building was just being completed, Andrew Carnegie had expressed interest in the larger library given Edmonds’ growth.

After months of work, the Edmonds Tribune announced in November 1909 that a $5,000 grant had been received by the city for the construction of a permanent library. The grant conditions were that the city provided an appropriate site for the library and guaranteed a $500-per-year budget to maintain the building. Those provisos were quickly accepted by the city and the new site was identified as being just south of the newly built wooden library on a city-owned lot.

1910 – 1911 construction of the Andrew Carnegie Library

Construction of the Edmonds Carnegie Library began in 1910 after the city had secured the $5,000 grant from Andrew Carnegie.

The library was designed by H.B. Ward & Company and cost $7,483.30 to build. It was the 19th Carnegie Library to be built in Washington state. The building featured Beaux-Arts architecture, including a central stairway, a large reading room, and Tiffany glass over the main entrance.

The library was located upstairs, and the lower floor housed the city’s offices, council chambers and jail.

The library opened to the public on Feb. 17, 1911 after the books had been moved for a fourth time to their final destination.

Wooden library serves the public well

While the Carnegie Library was being constructed, Rev. Lockwood continued to build the library’s membership and number of books. Under his leadership, the library became prosperous. Each month he reported the library’s activities in the Edmonds Tribune for the citizens to see.

Author’s note: By the end of 1910, the number of library members had more than doubled, to 847.

Final notes:

Rev. Lockwood continued to serve as librarian for two years after the Carnegie Library opened, and was the most important person in securing the Carnegie grant and ensuring the library was solvent.

The wooden library building, according to Charlette Bassett, the daughter of Anna and Frank Bassett, was moved to a lot just north of Shell Creek, on what is now the intersection of 7th Avenue and Glen Street. The house sat on a knoll that today is a part of the southwest corner of the Holy Rosary Church grounds. The building was converted into a residence, and reportedly remained there until it burned down in the late 1960s or early 1970s.

The Carnegie Library Building, in turn, was the home of the Edmonds Library and city’s offices until 1962. At that time, they moved to the new Civic Center (where the police office and courts are located).

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department then resided in the Carnegie Building until 1973. When the Edmonds Historical Society was established that year, the society took over control of the building. Today it is the home of the Edmonds Historical Museum.

This article was researched and written by Byron Wilkes. Thanks go to the Edmonds Historical Museum, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society and Arnold Lund for their assistance.