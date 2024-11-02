In special Monday meeting, council to discuss Comprehensive Plan growth targets, deliberate 2025-26 budget

Meeting a day earlier than usual — on Monday, Nov. 4 — due to the Tuesday general election, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to select a preferred alternative for on growth targets that are part of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. The council is also set to begin deliberations on the draft 2025-26 biennial budget, which was proposed by Mayor Mike Rosen in October.

Finally, the council will hold a public hearing on the disposition of a sewer easement located at the now-under-construction Anthology Senior Living, a 127-unit senior living facility at 21200 72nd Ave. W.

Regarding the growth targets, according to the council agenda memo the council could follow the recommendation from the Edmonds Planning Board or choose something entirely different, as long as the preferred alternative provides the needed growth capacity and is within the scope of the draft Environmental Impact Statement. (Read more about the planning board recommendations in this agenda memo link.)

In other business, the council is set to hear a finance update from Mayor Rosen and a proclamation for National Native American Heritage Month, and consider a 2024 October budget amendment ordinance.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. The meetings are also streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), on Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.

In addition, you can view the meeting and offer public comment via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.