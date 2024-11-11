It’s salmon ‘SEEson’ in Meadowdale Beach Park

The Edmonds Stream Team, working with adult and student volunteers from Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway High Schools, has been surveying local creeks for salmon – – and the team reports many adult salmon are returning to Shell and Lunds Gulch Creeks.

The returning salmon can be seen by the public in Meadowdale Beach Park from either of the bridges in the park (Meadowdale Beach Park is located in both Edmonds and Lynnwood). Visitors to the park are asked to report sightings by texting 425-319-8386 to augment the Stream Team’s salmon surveys.

According to team leader Joe Scordino, the “Salmon SEEson” in Meadowdale Park goes from mid-October to early December and many public sightings have been reported since late October.