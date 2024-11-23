Kayaker rescued near Edmonds’ Marina Beach Friday

South County firefighters and a rescue boat from Washington State Ferries worked together Friday afternoon to rescue a woman kayaker in the water near Edmonds’ Marina Beach.

Firefighters responded on both land and water to a call of a kayaker in distress just before 2:45 p.m., said South County Fire Communications Director Christie Veley, adding that the woman apparently fell out of the kayak and couldn’t get back in. “Waters were choppy at the time,” Veley said.

“A ferry rescue boat ended up reaching the woman first, getting her out of the water and taking her to firefighters on land,” Veley said. Firefighters then transported the woman, believed to be in her 30s, to Swedish Edmonds hospital with non-life threatening injuries.