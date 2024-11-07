Learn more about Girl Scouts during Nov. 14 event in Lynnwood

Girl Scouts of Western Washington invites youths and families to learn about Girl Scouting Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Girl Scouts do service projects, learning about global issues, having outdoors experiences and developing leadership skills.

Participants will get to register, find or create their own troop. While this event is open to all youth ages K-12, it is designed for kindergarteners to third graders.

For more information, visit www.girlscoutsWW.org or call 1-800-541-9852.