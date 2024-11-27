Learn to make winter seasonal salads during Verdant cooking demo Dec. 4

While enjoying salads may seem challenging in the winter, the Verdant Health Commission is offering a free cooking demonstration from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 that will show you creative ways to transform common winter vegetables into flavorful and satisfying meals.
The event will be offered both in person and virtually. The in-person event will be at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Limited seating is available, and you must arrive by 12:50 p.m. to enter the Demo Kitchen. The demonstration class is also available via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register to attend virtually.
The event is free but registration is required and space is limited. You can learn more and register here.
