Letter to the editor: Chevron must be required to complete Unocal cleanup

Editor:

The Edmonds Marsh needs your help! Will Chevron be required to complete the Unocal cleanup of the Marsh, or allowed to walk away with the job unfinished?

Currently the Department of Ecology offers two alternative plans: #4 removes all the remaining contaminated soil, but at a cost: $11 million, while #6, which is far cheaper, simply caps the remaining contaminated soil, leaving future costs and risks to whoever buys the Unocal land. Yes, it costs much more to clean up rather than cover up. But remember the big picture: it was Unocal’s decision, in 1921, to cover the Marsh with landfill for an oil terminal and asphalt plant. From then until 1991, Unocal, then Chevron, freely contaminated this land, right in Edmonds’ backyard, with toxic petroleum and heavy metals — while reaping the profits.

The citizens of Edmonds are willing to do the work to restore the Marsh, once the toxins are removed, for future generations. But the EPA should not allow Chevron, who reaped the profits from poisoning the Marsh, to walk away now, leaving future expenses, and risks as well, for us to bear. Chevron has the moral responsibility to make whole again the land they polluted for 70 years.

You have until midnight, Nov. 24, to add your comments to the Unocal Edmonds Bulk Fuel Terminal 0178 Comment Form. The Washington State Department of Ecology is taxpayer funded, and they will listen to what you say. If you care about the future of Edmonds, speak up! For more information see www.edmondsmarshestuary.org.

Laura D. Walls

Edmonds