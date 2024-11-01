Letter to the editor: City’s Comprehensive Plan draft needs your input

Editor:

You can have a say in how Edmonds develops for the next 20 years. You have a chance to express your issues and concerns as the Comprehensive Plan (CP) is updated. This plan will be the basis for city decisions about how to deal with development, transportation, climate change, and the environment for years to come. Submit a comment here by Nov. 4

While the draft CP offers some good policies and intentions, it relies on too many generalities. The proposed plan will only “encourage,” “promote” or “enhance” its goals. If this plan is to be meaningful, it requires action-oriented language to guide how the goals will be implemented.

Here are three important areas where stronger action statements are needed:

(1) Waterfront planning, including restoring the Edmonds Marsh to a fully functioning estuary.

(2) Planning for climate change and sea level rise.

(3) Ensuring that our critical areas and natural resources are protected

The current draft can be viewed here.

A detailed plan for the waterfront is needed, including goals for reconnecting the Edmonds Marsh to Puget Sound through a channel across the Unocal property. Specific commitments are needed to address sea level rise and to protect critical areas, including floodplains, wetlands and shorelines, even if it limits development in these areas.

As a retired land use planner with 30-plus years’ experience, I can assure you that your comments will impact the final development of the CP, but time is running out. Comments are due by Nov. 4.

Ron Eber

Edmonds