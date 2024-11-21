Letter to the editor: Getting past polarization

Editor:

I am reading an interesting little book on the War Cabinet decisions of late May 1940 (culminating in the decision to fight on “at any cost”) and am stuck again by the intransigent nature of conservatives who fall past a certain point to the right. The virulence toward both Churchill and Roosevelt from certain quarters, almost amounting to treason, is so like much of the present polarization in the U.S., where difference becomes hatred. For complex reasons, it seems to me that hard-line conservatism is more of a cult than a persuasion, an attitude not hard to see in far-left quarters, either: Things become black and white, and an “if you are not with me you are against me” attitude has only a very small step to take to “if you are not with me you are evil,” which is where we increasingly find ourselves. The final step from this, which we are now taking, is “if you are not with me, you are evil, and that justifies any ends on my part to smash you.”

Civility, listening, the hard work of mutual respect (“Assume a virtue if you have it not”) — these are things we can insist on in our local dealings with our issues and differences. They could help, but they require self-discipline and some hard work.

I have no idea how we get past this current state of polarization on a national level. History seems to indicate that it will take some sort of disaster or crisis to lance the boil. I am increasingly pessimistic.

Nathaniel Brown

Edmonds