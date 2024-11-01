Letter to the editor: Time to review flag etiquette

Editor:
As we approach election day and Veterans Day, it is a good time to review etiquette for flying the American Flag with respect and dignity.
If your flag is now dusty rose, tan and gray blue, it is not an emblem of patriotism. If your flag is wrapped around the pole, or snagged on the rain gutter, or shredded into a fringe of strips, it is not an emblem of patriotism. If your flag is dragging on the ground from an advertising sign, or hanging unlit 24 hours a day, or incorrectly displayed with other flags, it is not an emblem of patriotism.
Thank you.
Kathleen Sheldon
Lynnwood
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.