Letter to the editor: We love our firefighters but do they love us?

Editor:

“Who is the public servant, firefighter or taxpayer”? The taxpayer has become the public servant – the Piggy Bank – serving the firefighter organization. The taxpayer isn’t saying we don’t believe in our fire fighters, we just don’t want to be driven into bankruptcy supporting them.

The South Snohomish County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) 2025 budget shows it will run a $10.7 million general fund deficit next year. Is their push to annex Edmonds into RFA their desperate attempt at getting bailed out? RFA taxes on a $800,000 home will increase by approximately $1,000 a year. RFA has used scare campaigns to get cities to join, saying fire response times will increase and their homes may burn, fire insurance will skyrocket if they don’t. It is joining RFA that is driving folks out of their homes.

Today’s building and code requirements have decreased home fires. Approximately 85% of 911 calls are for EMS – not fire. It doesn’t take a fire truck and 14 personnel to do CPR or splint a broken bone.

Edmonds’ population is 42,000 – 75% earn under $69,000 and 40% earn under $49,000. The lines at the Edmonds Food Bank are growing. More high-end, late model cars are showing up. When folks are taxed out of their homes, bank accounts depleted, economic stability and that of their children threatened, and children’s futures are jeopardized, their physical, mental and financial health are impacted.

Edmonds’ taxpayers cannot support the RFA annexation and levy lifts to get Edmonds and RFA out of the financial holes they created.

Theresa Campa Hutchison

Edmonds