Letter to the editor: What are priorities and commitments of Edmonds mayor, city council?

Editor:

Recent MEN news and articles show how the Edmonds’ mayor and city council have claimed to be busy trying to figure out the city’s financial crisis while trying to not impact city employees.

That would be commendable if they were not planning to throw the city’s population to the wolves while trying to keep their cozy schemes and arrangements.

We already know how they have been partnering with developers, using fake population growth numbers to increase the city’s density and throwing away years of careful Edmonds protection by the population, which stood vigil blocking the building heights increase.

We also made a lot of noise regarding that money-squandering scheme for the Landmark project on Highway 99 – we stopped it.

Now the mayor and council want to annex Edmonds’ fire and EMS services to the Regional Fire Authority (RFA), causing significant increase in the property taxes and potentially expel many people from their homes. The RFA also seems to have financial problems and will use Edmonds’ taxpayer’s money and the “generous” contract terms to get out of it. For example, increasing the service prices from the current $11 million to $18 million in 2025. This after the mayor and council simply “donating” to them millions of dollars in Edmonds’ property (fire stations, fire trucks, etc.).

For your own sake, attend the council meeting Dec. 3 and question this craziness.

Voice your concerns to the Edmonds City Council today here.

Please sign the petition here.

Mario Rossi

Edmonds