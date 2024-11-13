Main Street Overlay Project construction to continue Nov. 18

Construction is expected to continue on the Edmonds Main Street Overlay Project beginning the week of Nov. 18.

According to the City of Edmonds, the project will provide a full-width grind and pavement overlay on Main Street from 6th to 8th Avenues and includes stormwater improvements, new ADA-compliant pedestrian curb ramps, installation of an eastbound bicycle lane and pavement markings.

The pedestrian curb ramps and stormwater improvements will be constructed initially, and the remaining grind, overlay and pavement markings will occur in early spring during warmer and drier weather.

The following impacts are expected during construction:

– Noise from trucks and heavy machinery between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

– Traffic control flaggers and construction signs for vehicle and pedestrian safety around the work area with possible delays of up to 15 minutes.

– Some parking will be impacted. “No Parking” signs will be placed prior to work beginning

– Driveway access will be maintained throughout the project though delays up to 15 minutes should be expected

The work is weather-dependent, and the schedule is subject to change. Visit the City’s website for project schedule and updates here.

If you have questions, contact Jaime Hawkins at 425-771-0220 or via email at jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. For information about this project in another language, you may request, free of charge, language assistance services by contacting Jaime Hawkins.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Jaime Hawkins al (425) 771-0220 o por correo electrónico a jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov. Si desea obtener información sobre este proyecto en otro idioma, puede solicitar servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística poniéndose en contacto con Jaime Hawkins.

Muốn biết thông tin về dự án này bằng một ngôn ngữ khác, bạn có thể yêu cầu trợ giúp miễn phí qua dịch vụ ngôn ngữ tại điện thoại số 425-771-0220, hoặc gởi điện thư email Jaime Hawkins, Jaime.hawkins@edmondswa.gov.