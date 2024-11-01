McDonald McGarry Insurance to host toy drive for Edmonds Toy Shop Nov. 4-Dec. 4

With the holiday season quickly approaching, McDonald McGarry Insurance is hosting a toy drive supporting the Edmonds Toy Shop at the Edmonds Food Bank. The Edmonds Toy Shop provides toys and gifts to food bank customers in the month of December. McDonald McGarry Insurance hopes the community joins them in supporting local kids and families during this joyful season.

Donations of new toys and books for kids ages infants to 9 years old can be dropped at McDonald McGarry’s office at 630 Main St. All donations will be delivered to the Edmonds Food Bank.

McDonald McGarry will be open and collecting toys from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 4. Questions can be directed via email to info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com or call the office at 425-774-3200.