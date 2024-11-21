Meeting Nov. 22 for Creative District Gateway public art selection process

The public is invited to attend a meeting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, when three artists will present their concept proposals for Creative District Gateway public artwork located in Anway Park, adjacent to the ferry holding lanes.

According to a city news release, this project is funded through a Creative District capital grant from the Washington State Arts Commission with matching funds donated by Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation. The project’s goal is to draw visitors in with an engaging artwork installation reflecting community creativity and welcoming them to the vibrant hub for cultural activities and creative businesses in downtown Edmonds, the city said.

Edmonds was designated as the state’s first Certified Creative District in 2018. After receiving a capital grant from the state in 2024, the Edmonds Arts Commission sent out a request for qualifications for artists interested in creating artwork for the Creative District Gateway art project at Anway Park. The project is scheduled to be installed in 2025.

The selection panel is comprised of representatives from the Creative District Advisory Committee, Edmonds Arts Commission, Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, Edmonds City Council and an arts professional residing in Edmonds. The panel met in September to select three finalists out of 21 applicants. The selected artists met with city staff at the park site prior to developing site-specific concept design proposals.

During the Nov. 22 meeting — scheduled for the Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library — the three proposals will be presented to the selection panel, including a nonvoting member from the city’s parks staff. Materials about the proposals will be on view at 4:30 p.m. and presentations will start at 5 p.m.

Each artist has 20 minutes for their presentation followed by 10 minutes for questions from the selection panel. Written comments from the public in attendance are encouraged.

The order of presentations is:

5 p.m. – Lin McJunkin/Milo White (artist team)

5:30 p.m. – Sean Orlando

6 p.m. – Perri Howard

As part of the City of Edmonds Public Art Selection process, the recommendation of one proposed design concept by the selection panel is forwarded to the Edmonds Arts Commission for its review and recommendation to the city council. The council will review the recommended proposal at a public hearing before providing final approval.

For more information, contact frances.chapin@edmondswa.gov.