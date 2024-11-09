Nighttime lane reductions on northbound I-5 in Everett start Monday, Nov. 11

The two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday night, Nov. 11, through Friday morning, Nov. 15, starting near Marine View Drive. Two left lanes will remain open.

During this lane reduction, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will perform electrical work on the Snohomish River and Union Slough bridges.

This work is part of WSDOT’s project to add on- and off-ramps connecting I-5 and State Route 529 in Marysville. Most of the work on I-5 is complete; crews continue to build the off-ramp from northbound I-5 to SR 529 and the on-ramp from SR 529 to southbound I-5. Both should be complete in the middle of 2025.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.