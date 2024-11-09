North Sound Church offering community events Nov. 20, 21

Edmonds’ North Sound Church is offering two community events during the holiday season:

Surviving the Holidays, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, a seminar for those who have lost loved ones and find the holidays difficult to navigate. It is open to all, with dinner and participation guides provides. There is a $10 registration fee that can be waived for those who are in need. The location is 404 Bell St., Edmonds.

Seniors Thanksgiving Luncheon, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, free but registration is required. Located at the North Sound Center, 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.