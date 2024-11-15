North Sound Church presenting Christmas in Edmonds concert Dec. 7

Edmonds North Sound Church will present Christmas in Edmonds, featuring Mosaic Choir & Orchestra, at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Main floor seating is $25 and balcony seating is $23. Tickets on sale at ec4arts.org and at the box office at 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.