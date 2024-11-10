Northwest Neighbors Network seeks board members

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN), which works to assist seniors and adults with disabilities to age in place, is looking for volunteer board members. The nonprofit organization serves Edmonds, Woodway, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

You are an excellent fit if you are familiar with tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, you have time and capacity to provide volunteer support, and you care about making a difference in your area. You will function as a highly involved board member where the concept of teamwork is valued and expected.

Members of the board of directors meet monthly to review organizational financial standing, develop and strengthen programming, and attend to the administrative needs of overseeing an organization that is primarily run by volunteers. This role also utilizes various computer software programs and systems.

Required attributes

• Strong desire to support the local senior community.

• Commitment to attend monthly NNN Board meetings.

• Ability to work well with diverse constituencies.

• Be a positive representative of NNN to help create visibility.

• Live and/or work in NNN’s service area (North King County and South Snohomish County)

Desired skills, knowledge and experience

• Customer service principles and techniques.

• Experience with underserved clients.

• Basic computer skills, using Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint) or Google suite.

• Project planning.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

• Think creatively and problem solve.

• Work effectively as a team player and be able to work independently.

• Coordinate and prioritize tasks for the timely completion of deliverables and projects.

• Work with fellow NNN Board members, staff, and clients to advise, create, modify, and execute organizational oversight and solutions.

• Bring knowledge of 501(c)3 regulations, governance and administration.

• Evaluate existing and proposed systems and related procedures and provide recommendations for changes.

• Prior board experience.

Commitment

• One- to two-year term.

• Six to eight hours per month.

• Attend regular board meetings (remote and in-person).

• Serve on other committees as needed (remote and in person).

If you are interested in applying for this position, contact NNN’s Board President Suzy Chandler at suzy@northwestneighborsnetwork.org. For more information, visit www.northwestneighborsnetwork.org.