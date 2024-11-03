Online ordering open for EWHS Music annual citrus sale fundraiser

Community members are invited to purchase delicious, fresh citrus fruit at great prices in support of the EWHS Music Program. Order online Nov. 1-15 here.

The fundraiser offers California premium navel oranges, grapefruits and clementine mandarins. It not only promotes healthy eating but raises additional funds to support the EWHS Music Program.

All boxes contain approximately 20 lbs. of freshly picked citrus fruit. Prices are below those of grocery stores and the EWHS Music Program receives $10 per carton. Oranges and grapefruit are $30 a box and mandarins are $40.

Buy as many boxes as you like. You can even donate one or more to the Edmonds Food Bank and the EWHS Music Boosters will make sure your donation gets delivered.

The fruit will be ready for pick up around the second week of December outside the EWHS Music Department. The exact date will be announced once the fruit is ripe. For more information, visit the EWHS Music website at ewhsmusic.com/2024-citrus-sale.