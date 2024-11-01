Overnight lane closures on northbound I-405 near Bothell for traffic shift, Nov. 2-3

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 405 between Northeast 132nd Street and State Route 522 near Bothell will close overnight from 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, while crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation shift traffic for the I-405/Brickyard to SR 527 Improvement Project.

Closure details

The three left lanes including the express toll lane (ETL) of northbound I-405 will close between Northeast 132nd Street and SR 522 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The Northeast 128th Street direct access on-ramp to northbound I-405 will also close.

The three right lanes of northbound I-405 will close between Northeast 132nd Street and SR 522 from 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The following northbound I-405 ramps will also close:

Northeast 132nd Street on-ramp

Off-ramp to Northeast 160th Street

Off-ramp to eastbound and westbound SR 522

Travelers should expect heavier traffic on northbound I-405 in Kirkland heading into Bothell on Saturday night. This work requires dry weather and may be rescheduled. Updates will be available on the project webpages, WSDOT’s Travel Center map, the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for WSDOT email updates for King County.