Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Hwy 99 Tuesday

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 23800 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds Tuesday night was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Edmonds police said.
The driver was cooperative and there was no evidence of impairment, police said on social media.
We’ll provide more details as they become available.
