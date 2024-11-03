Planting Edmonds: A journey down under — the wonderful world of roots

Planting Edmonds is a monthly column by and for local gardeners.

The fall rains have arrived. A cold darkness is relentlessly squeezing the last wisps of summer from our world, including our gardens. The bright flowers and perky foliage that enthralled us during the summer and early fall are fading quickly into winter grays and browns. Yet another part of our garden – and, I submit, the most important part – is still active and thriving: the roots.

Common knowledge is that the roots’ function is to anchor the plant, absorb water and minerals and store food for future need. That’s nice [yawn]. They DO those things, but there is so much more amazing stuff going on “down under.” The parts we see above ground do some cool stuff, but that’s more the nuts and bolts of the plant – make some sugar-using solar energy and reproduce.

The real decision-making action of the plants – the “brains” of the garden – is the roots. Let’s take a journey to the wonderful world of your garden roots.

Follow me into the garden, dig a hole and stick your head in it so we can truly appreciate the subterranean world of roots.

The first thing we notice is that some of the plants have a shallow fibrous structure and some have a single thicker deep root system, a taproot. My lettuce has a fibrous root system and that gives it a larger surface area close to the soil line that helps in absorbing water and nutrients.

But if I forget to water in the summer, the lettuce wilts. My lettuce roots pale in comparison to the rye plant (Secale cereale). The adult rye plant has about 14 million root segments totaling 360 miles in length!

I also notice, amongst the lettuce roots, a single long taproot of a resident dandelion. This root architecture enables the dandelion to tap water resources deeper into the soil to resist drought and to store food for its inevitable growth when conditions permit.

As research for this column, I carefully dug a dandelion plant out with my trusty Hori Hori knife.

Despite channeling my inner archeologist, I still think I left a bit of this impressive root in the hard pan soil of my garden. I expect I will see this dandelion again. In the wild, tap roots can go down 30 to 45 feet!

Roots store food for later use. Underground is a good place to store food as it is safer from hungry critters. One of my favorite garden taproots is the carrot.

Carrots spend all summer storing sugars they have made from the leaves in the root for their intended use to fuel growth next year (they are biennials, i.e. have a two-year life span). But I short-circuit their plans by yanking the plump roots out of the soil and eating them up. Yummy! There is no comparison with the carrots you can buy in the store. Radishes are another taproot I enjoy from my garden.

Now that I am getting used to the darkness with my head underground, I look closer at the roots and notice a lot of small fuzzy stuff covering the bigger roots. These are the root hairs.

Besides their role in absorbing water and nutrients, these root hairs are the big sensors, decision-makers and communicators of the plant.

One way to look at root hairs is that they are data processing centers. The plant then is a living internet network. Each root tip is part of this network and they function collectively. Wow!

That probably works a lot better for plants than it does for us. With my head in this hole, all I can sense is cold and wet. I can’t communicate with anyone except by wiggling my backside in the air. I guess that is why we and the other animals have consolidated our decision-making into a brain.

One of the decisions a distributed network of root hairs make is where to grow. Plants need water. The root hairs sense moisture and make the decision whether to expend the energy to grow toward it.

As gardeners, we see this all the time. A rhododendron planted near the foundation of our house will grow roots down and away from the foundation to get the water it needs. Once the plant finds where the water is, it then maximizes its opportunity to draw it into the plant.

The multitude of tiny root hairs dramatically increase the surface area to increase water absorption. The roots can also communicate with the rest of the plant, telling the leaves to close the stomata (holes in the leaves that enable gas exchange) to decrease evaporative water loss when soil moisture is too low.

Roots sense other things too and direct the plant to respond accordingly. They sense gravity and grow toward it. They sense objects such as rocks and grow around them. They perceive many different chemicals in the soil and their relative concentrations and make decisions based on the data.

They use this ability to help collect nutrients from the soil, to recognize if other roots are around and to communicate. Roots can also sense the presence of helpful organisms in the soil, the symbiotic fungi and bacteria. Now things start to get even more impressive and amazing….

As we look closer and closer at the roots around us in our garden hole, we notice a network of little threads in the soil, some of them appearing to be connected to the root hairs. Welcome to the wonderful world of the rhizosphere, the region of soil around the roots containing soil particles, organic matter, soil organisms and root-produced chemicals.

The root/microbe interaction is especially interesting, and important. Those “threads” we see are the fungal hyphae that form a vast underground network called mycelia. Those mycelia that interact with the plant roots are called mycorrhizae.

The part of this mycelial network we are used to seeing is the mushroom, currently gracing our gardens now that the cool wet weather has arrived. It is the sex organ of the fungus poking up out of the ground for a little reproductive action and is a marker for us surface dwellers to a much bigger world underground.

How much bigger? The largest organism on Earth is probably the honey fungus (Armillaria). There is one in the Blue Mountains of Oregon that is two-and-one-half miles wide!

Wouldn’t it be great if plant roots could tap into this vast underground mycelial network and use it to their advantage? They can and they do!

We are just starting to appreciate how complex and important the rhizosphere is to plant prosperity. Soil organisms form intricate associations with the root hairs that benefit both the organism and the plant – a symbiosis. There are a vast number of diverse bacteria living in the rhizosphere and interacting with the other organisms and our garden plants via the root hairs.

One example of a symbiosis with soil bacteria is the process of fixing nitrogen: the conversion of nitrogen gas in our atmosphere to ammonia, a form of nitrogen usable by the plant.

We already know that one of the important roles of plants is to gain the nutrients needed for life in your garden, among them nitrogen. Plant roots can sense nitrogen in the soil, grow toward higher concentrations of nitrogen and absorb it for use in making all kinds of useful molecules (proteins, for example).

Some plants dip into the rhizosphere for some help. Many plants – legumes like peas, beans and soybean, for example – have evolved a relationship with soil bacteria (Rhizobium) to get their nitrogen from the air instead of having to mine it from the soil.

In this mutually beneficial relationship, the plant aboveground provides sugar to the bacteria to manufacture ammonia from nitrogen gas. The plant root exudes a chemical that attracts Rhizobium, and they work together to form a cozy place, the root nodule, to make ammonia together.

A win-win. Smart move, plants!

Man makes ammonia too for use as fertilizer. However, we need big factories and a lot of energy. Ammonia production requires 2% of the global energy and generates significant greenhouse gases. Our garden plants have found a way to do it the natural way by tapping the rhizosphere.

Another example of symbiosis in our root world is phosphorus uptake. Plants need phosphorus for growth and development, yet this mineral is one of those least available to plant roots because it is bound to soil particles and exists in other forms that are not readily taken up by the plants.

What’s a plant to do? Well, plant roots associate with large networks of certain fungal mycelia, the mycorrhizae. These mycelia help take up phosphorus from the soil and provide it to the plant roots in exchange for some sugars. This association with the mycelial network greatly expands the surface area available to the plant roots to collect phosphorus.

A human analogy is using a larger net to catch fish – the larger the net, the higher probability you have of catching a fish. It is a tremendous advantage to your garden plants to tap into this underground network and use it to grow and thrive.

We humans also have a complex and important relationship with microbes – the gut microbiome. We have trillions of microorganisms living in our intestines and, like the rhizosphere, we are just beginning to understand how they influence many aspects of our overall health. (Aside: Sometimes late at night if it is really quiet, I can hear my gut bacteria yelling “Me want cookieeeeee!”)

Our current knowledge of root interactions in the rhizosphere is only the tip of the iceberg. Plants communicate with other plants and other soil organisms using this underground network. There are studies that show an interconnectivity of plants in the forest. All this recent insight relates to our gardens.

Let’s take our heads out of the hole in our garden. Whew! Fresh air. Our centralized brains are now allowing us to sense that our heads are filthy, and all the other surface-dwellers are staring at us! That was a short and rather superficial dive into the wacky and wonderful world of our garden plants roots and their rhizosphere. Now, let’s talk about gardening.

When I began my foray into gardening more than a few years ago, the prevalent advice for planting a garden bed was to dig the whole bed up, throw in some synthetic fertilizer, plant and top with mulch for moisture retention and weed control.

That has changed. Now that we appreciate the role of the soil ecosystem and the rhizosphere in overall plant vitality, the advice is to leave as much of the garden undisturbed and add rhizosphere-supportive fertilizers like compost. We still want mulch, but we now understand that the mulch not only retains moisture and suppresses weeds, but it also helps support the rhizosphere below with oxygen and organic goodies.

I recently witnessed an example of the importance the plant root/soil microbe relationship in overall plant health. A commercial nursery planted a row of 6-foot arborvitae in my back yard to make an evergreen screen. The workers threw handfuls of “starter fertilizer” into the holes before placing the trees.

This fertilizer contained soil organisms to help the traumatized trees get off to a better start in their newly disturbed world. A bag of starter fertilizer available at Home Depot listed five species of bacteria and eighteen species of mycorrhizae (fungi that form beneficial relationships with plant roots).

Current gardening wisdom is to disturb your soil ecosystem as little as possible, supplement with rhizosphere-supportive nutrients like compost and add a coarse organic mulch.

This parallels current guidance on our own food intake. We should eat foods that supply gut microbes – the probiotics. I get a daily dose of probiotics from my Greek yogurt. The back of one Greek yogurt carton lists seven live and active bacteria cultures in its contents. We are also advised to eat foods like whole grains and leafy vegetables that support our gut microflora – prebiotics.

For our gardens, we add starter fertilizer to our soil and top with a coarse mulch. For ourselves, we eat probiotics and top off the meal with some high-fiber prebiotics, the “mulch” of our meal. [Another aside: I have eaten some high-fiber cereals that taste no better than garden mulch!]

Plants were on the Earth millions of years before animals came along. They came up with a great strategy to live and thrive on this planet. Their success at producing oxygen and sugar using the power of sunlight enabled animals to get a foothold. Plants came up with ways to sense their environment, make decisions from that data and react appropriately. They use a distributed network of many little “brains” collectively running the show – the amazing root hairs.

Now, as I look out the window at the wet, withering flowers and leaves of my garden, I have a greater appreciation for a magical world I cannot see from above – the realm of the roots.

Time to get this dirt off my face……

— By Joel Ream