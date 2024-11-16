Poet’s Corner: Ravens in the Wind, Shadow

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Ravens in the Wind
standing near a ledge
at a scenic spot in Oregon,
jagged cliffs caught my eye
against the vivid blue sky.
In those moments, two ravens
leapt off a cliff into the gusty wind.
They put on a magical, acrobatic show
doing flips, somersaults, dive bombing,
allowing the wind to be their guide.
I marveled at their
joyful, trusting,
adventurous spirits
leaping into the unknown
as they did.
How much practice did it take
to be so unafraid?
Was there ever a time
when they sat fearful in a dark place
unable to move?
I now realize that when I am in a dark place,
there are undercurrents of winds shaping
my spirit in ways that I’m not fully aware.
I try to remember that this is a place
where I must sit before I leap.
I wait for the inward nudge to leap
and when I do,
trust comes.
Out of trust,
direction arrives.
As direction arrives,
I can then surrender.
When I surrender,
I can dance
like a raven in the wind.
