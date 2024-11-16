Poet’s Corner: Ravens in the Wind, Shadow

Several years ago,standing near a ledgeat a scenic spot in Oregon,jagged cliffs caught my eyeagainst the vivid blue sky.

In those moments, two ravens

leapt off a cliff into the gusty wind.

They put on a magical, acrobatic show

doing flips, somersaults, dive bombing,

allowing the wind to be their guide.

I marveled at their

joyful, trusting,

adventurous spirits

leaping into the unknown

as they did.

How much practice did it take

to be so unafraid?

Was there ever a time

when they sat fearful in a dark place

unable to move?

I now realize that when I am in a dark place,

there are undercurrents of winds shaping

my spirit in ways that I’m not fully aware.

I try to remember that this is a place

where I must sit before I leap.

I wait for the inward nudge to leap

and when I do,

trust comes.

Out of trust,

direction arrives.

As direction arrives,

I can then surrender.

When I surrender,

I can dance

like a raven in the wind.