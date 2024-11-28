Port of Edmonds Commission special meeting agenda for Dec. 3, 2024

Special Commission Meeting
December 3, 2024
11:00am
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. ROLL CALL
IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Resolution No. 24-10 Authorizing the Public Sale of a Vessel
VII. WORKSHOP
A. Waterfront Planning
B. Commission Planning for 2025
VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
IX. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at our new address at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88309308655 or Audio/Mobile 1.253.215.8782 US Meeting ID: 883 0930 8655
Public comments are limited to Port business and generally must be three minutes or less in length. Comments can be made in person or through Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email on the day of the meeting that are not included in that meeting will be included in the next meeting.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.