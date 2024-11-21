Port of Edmonds: Public notice meeting cancellation and special meeting notice

Public notice meeting cancellation and special meeting notice
Port of Edmonds
The Port of Edmonds has cancelled their regularly scheduled commission meeting on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7:00 pm, and instead will have a Special Commission Meeting and Workshop on Tuesday December 3 at 11am.
The public is invited to attend in person or by Zoom.
Advertised November 22 and 29, 2024
— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds
