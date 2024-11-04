Public invited to free screen of documentary ‘Join or Die’ Nov. 19

Edmonds residents are invited to attend a free screening of the documentary Join or Die on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The screening is free but reserved seats are required due to capacity constraints. Register online to claim your spot.

Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club — and why the fate of America depends on it. In this feature documentary, follow the half-century story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of legendary social scientist Robert Putnam, whose groundbreaking Bowling Alone research into America’s decades-long decline in community connections could hold the answers to our democracy’s present crisis.

After the film, attendees will be given information about local Edmonds clubs, volunteer opportunities and other ways to become more involved in the community.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the film screening starts at 6:30 p.m. The event is hosted by Caftan Club Edmonds (the people behind the annual Edmonds Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl) and sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center and Verdant Health Commission.

This film is rated PG, and the run time is 93 minutes. To learn more about the film and view the trailer, visit the website https://www.joinordiefilm.com.