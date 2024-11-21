PUD crews repairing damage as Woodway, Edmonds homes still in dark

Tuesday’s bomb cyclone event brought major havoc in Puget Sound, toppling trees, snapping power poles and damaging homes, vehicles and property. Many are calling it the worst storm to hit our area since the 2006 Hanukkah eve storm that led to 14 deaths and left millions without power, some waiting 11 days for the lights to come back on.

According to Snohomish County PUD’s outage map, as of 11 a.m. Thursday more than 24,000 customers remain without power in their service territory. Four hundred of these are in the Edmonds and Woodway area, with the majority in the Town of Woodway.

“Crews are on the scene this morning in Woodway,” PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney said Thursday. “There’s considerable damage there with trees and power poles down, but we’re working on it as quickly as we can.” Crews hoped to have power restored by late Thursday afternoon.

Most of Woodway’s damage is in the vicinity of Timber Lane, where a large cedar tree fell across the road.

According to Woodway Town staff this has necessitated some street closures, and detours have been set up that allow traffic to continue flowing through Woodway between Edmonds and Richmond Beach along secondary roads.

In Edmonds, crews were seen working in a Maplewood neighborhood where power has been out since Tuesday night.

And Edmonds police reminded the public via a social media post that Olympic View Drive was closed between Andover and 180th Street Southwest due to downed power lines, with no estimated time for reopening.

“Do not go around road closed signs,” police advised. “This is for your safety!”

— By Larry Vogel