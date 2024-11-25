Ray Stephanson appointed new interim executive director and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County

Former Everett Mayor Ray Stephanson has been appointed as interim executive director and CEO of the Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC), effective Dec. 2.

Wendy Poischbeg, the current EASC interim president and CEO, will assist with the transition before taking on a new role leading efforts to reestablish the Greater Everett Chamber of Commerce.

A founding member of the EASC, Stephanson’s leadership experience includes 14 years as mayor of Everett, six years on the Everett City Council, and roles in economic development and telecommunications at GTE/Verizon. With deep ties to Snohomish County, Stephanson is well-positioned to guide EASC’s strategic priorities, the organization said in a news release.

“Ray’s unparalleled expertise, long-standing relationships and dedication to this community will strengthen EASC’s role as the leading advocate and resource for Snohomish County businesses and stakeholders,” said Doug Purcell, chair of the EASC Board of Trustees.

“It’s an honor to join Economic Alliance Snohomish County and lead such a talented team,” Stephanson said. “I look forward to advancing the advocacy, access and innovation needed to support businesses and drive economic growth in our region.”