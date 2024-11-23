Reader View: A better idea for Edmonds Comprehensive Plan update – ‘Environmentally Sensitive’ zoning

Much of Edmonds shouldn’t be further developed because of inadequate or antiquated infrastructure, or the area is already overbuilt for the existing landscape or it has unique landscapes and critical areas requiring additional restrictions. But our state Legislature didn’t take this into account when it mandated every city to update their Comprehensive (Comp) Plan to allow for increased housing density.

Many long-time residents of Edmonds hoped that the prior city administration, while drafting an updated Comp Plan, would ensure it protected our unique waterfront landscape and our coastal watersheds to ensure they continue to support salmon, wildlife and the “green” and welcoming environment that Edmonds provides.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and our city council is now faced with a Dec. 31 deadline for approving the resulting “total rewrite” (rather than an update) of our current Comp Plan. The convoluted and piecemeal process used to create the “new” plan has left the public dumbfounded on how to provide constructive input and caused total confusion on if/how the plan incorporates unrealistic growth projections. Further, the draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), which should have informed everyone on the adverse effects of increased housing throughout Edmonds and especially in the newly conceived “Centers and Hubs,” was totally inadequate. This inadequate DEIS reached the absurd conclusion that there were no significant environmental impacts from increased housing anywhere in Edmonds (total hogwash in my view).

Thus, on behalf of the Edmonds Environmental Council, I proposed to Mayor Rosen and his administration that “Environmentally Sensitive” zoning be incorporated into this “new” Comp Plan to protect areas of Edmonds that either should not be further developed or must have infrastructure improvements, additional development restrictions or mitigation requirements to prevent environmental degradation. For example, Perrinville Creek, Shell Creek and Deer Creek watersheds should have “Environmentally Sensitive” zoning to preserve salmon streams and drinking water aquifers within those watersheds, thus protecting them from unrestricted development. Edmonds Marsh, the waterfront and adjacent areas, and Lake Ballinger should also have “Environmentally Sensitive” zoning.

I also proposed a “staggered” approach to zoning implementation to accommodate the uncertain housing needs projection. Proposed housing increases should not become effective for all areas upon approval of the new Comp Plan. They should be staggered over the 20-year timeframe of population growth projections. Those areas that can now accommodate increased housing without environmental impacts should be the first areas where the denser housing rezoning becomes effective. Areas requiring infrastructure improvements to avoid environmental degradation should have the increased density rezoning take effect later in the 20-year plan once those infrastructure deficiencies are resolved. “Environmentally Sensitive” density rezoning would become effective last in the 20-year timeframe and only if necessary to achieve “actual” population growth and have requirements that minimize/eliminate environmental impacts.

Antiquated or inadequate stormwater infrastructure can and does adversely affect critical areas even when they are located outside the boundaries of Edmonds’ critical area designations. Salmon-bearing creeks in Edmonds (e.g., Shell and Perrinville Creeks) are the recipients of damaging pollutants in stormwater. Excessive stormwater gushes during rain events that erode stream banks, deposit “killer” sediment in the salmon spawning areas and flood streamside residences. The “Environmentally Sensitive” zoning should include these areas that are outside Edmonds critical areas but still need special environmental attention.

An “Environmentally Sensitive” zoning would put building permit applicants on notice that certain areas of Edmonds may have additional building restrictions beyond what’s covered by critical area regulations to protect the human and natural environment. This zoning would also provide a tool for the city to address its Urban Forest Management Plan goals for tree canopy, wildlife corridors, and open space and park needs.

Please join the Edmonds Environmental Council in requesting that the Edmonds City Council [Council@edmondswa.gov] and Mayor Rosen [mike.rosen@edmondswa.gov] modify the draft Comp Plan to incorporate the concept of “Environmentally Sensitive” zoning and a “staggered” approach to implementation of housing density zoning in our Comp Plan over the next 20 years.

— By Joe Scordino

Joe Scordino is president of the Edmonds Environmental Council board.