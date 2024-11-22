Reader View: Edmonds annexation into RFA on the horizon

Quote of the day: “It’s a good deal for us (the Regional Fire Authority)”

– in reference to the negotiated annexation documents for Edmonds to join the RFA

I took one for the team and watched the fire commissioners’ meeting Tuesday night rather than paying attention to our City Council meeting held at the same time. After hearing a brief synopsis of the changes to the final annexation documents by their attorney, the Fire Commissioners couldn’t vote fast enough to approve them. Not a single point of discussion! It certainly is a good deal for them. Not so for us. Here are a few of my takeaways:

– We give them two of our three fire stations without any monetary or other forms of compensation. We just give them over six million dollars of our property!

– In the event the RFA no longer needs the stations, we have the right of first refusal to purchase them back. Yes, purchase what we gave them for free! Sounds like a good negotiating strategy to me.

– A provision in the agreement is for our purchase of rolling stock. However, it’s at the complete discretion of the RFA. They don’t have to sell even though we’ve been paying for the equipment for years. It freezes us out.

– Based on my research, I’ve determined the RFA has been withholding some transport fee reimbursements due to the city under our current contract. They have been doing so for the last six years and will continue to do so under this agreement. By my estimation, they owe us upwards of $7 million. My understanding is that they are contesting, and it’s headed towards litigation. And we’re negotiating with these guys?

– Joining the RFA will nearly double what we currently pay for fire and EMS services with no change in service level.

I think we can all agree that joining the RFA is a big decision facing the city. A decision that needs to be made with full transparency and all options or alternatives on the table. What I fault the RFA on is the way this has been conducted to date. From my reading of the annexation agreements, it appears to be one negotiated in bad faith — from the beginning. The RFA cancelled our contract after the 2023 election and before Mayor Rosen took office. No effort to renegotiate our contract with the new administration. And there are plenty of provisions in our current contract which could have been renegotiated. They chose to use strong-arm tactics instead and entered “negotiations” with us to reunite with them. They just divorced us and now they want another marriage – on their terms!

Our city council adopted a resolution paving the way for us joining the RFA through annexation. Afterwards, the city council learned about the actual content of numerous letters that the RFA sent the city earlier in this process, yet they never went back and revisited their vote to annex into the RFA. Or when the Fitch report was better understood and questioned, they never went back to revisit their vote. Nor has the administration started earnestly looking at alternatives to our fire and EMS services. These annexation documents are a result of this now-failed approach. What did we get in return? We, the taxpayers, get to pay nearly double for the same level of service that we currently enjoy. Fair deal?

I would encourage the city council to reject this agreement and renegotiate better terms. In addition, I would suggest that the city council and administration support a resolution to honestly and openly evaluate alternative ideas to provide fire and EMS services for Edmonds. We do have alternatives.

Others in the community are suggesting that the vast majority of the taxpayers don’t fully understand what is coming their way via this annexation. I agree with them. I would encourage everyone to understand the proposed annexation into the RFA and whether paying higher taxes for the same level of service makes sense to them. Make your concerns known to our elected officials and get your questions answered.

If left as is, this annexation agreement becomes a ballot measure in April. How would you vote? I know how I’d vote.

Save Edmonds

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.