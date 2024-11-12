Reader view: Hope is not a plan

Like many, I have been waiting for the mayor or vouncil to show a financial recovery plan for our city. A plan that does not show us going insolvent in the future. I haven’t seen one yet.

My definition of a plan is one that we have direct control of the outcomes based on the decisions made. Otherwise, it’s hope. And hope is not a plan. Right now, all I see is hope from the mayor and council. Hope that the citizens will approve annexation into the RFA. Hope that the citizens will increase their city-related property taxes by over 150%. Hope that Olympia will increase the minimum property tax increase above the current 1% per year limit. The city does not have direct control over any of these outcomes. The city can help influence by outreach and education, but they can’t control the outcome.

What I would expect to see as a plan is a balanced budget where new revenue streams are enacted through legislative action, expenses are reduced through budgetary action and cash is generated through the action of the sale of assets (land and buildings). The current proposed approach of borrowing $12.5 million from our infrastructure funds (utility funds) and using $6.5 million of funds previously earmarked for our fire and EMS services (hoping the citizens approve joining the RFA) digs our financial hole another $19 million deeper in two years!

Let me make an analogy. In your personal finances, do you have a plan to stay solvent and for retirement, or is your plan based on hoping to win the lottery? Good luck with that plan. We all belt-tighten and make difficult financial decisions at some point in our lives to stay afloat or put away in our rainy day fund. The city is no different.

My proposed actionsare within the control of the city. We may not like what it looks like because it will look ugly, really ugly based on the financial hole that we’re in, but it would be a plan where the city can control the outcome. If the citizens don’t like the plan, then we can vote to change it via approving a levy lid lift and the plan can be amended to reflect the new revenue. This approach provides us a proactive course of action we can use to avoid insolvency. To date, this city has been completely reactionary, and we don’t have any more time to react before our financial fate is set. The mayor’s “plan” digs the hole deeper and shows the city insolvent in 2027.

Mr. Mayor and council, please provide us with a plan for financial recovery before you ask for higher taxes. If we don’t like your plan, then maybe, just maybe we’ll approve a tax increase so you can adjust the plan and provide for a city we all want. And if we don’t approve a tax increase, then at least we’ll all know what is being done and why.

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.