Restaurant News: Takeout and dine-in Thanksgiving options

Many people find cooking a big holiday meal overwhelming and intimidating. We’re fortunate to have some local options for ordering a Thanksgiving feast. A few places offer dine-in or takeout options for this big food holiday. Please call ASAP as many of these places will book up and sell out. The in-person dining options require reservations. Don’t delay if you want to enjoy turkey and all the fixings for your holiday.

Best wishes to you for a festive feast!

Also, if you know of other places that offer Thanksgiving options please leave a comment.

Dine-in options

Claire’s Pantry: OPEN on Thanksgiving. Call 425-776-2333 to make a reservation.

Arnie’s Restaurant: OPEN on Thanksgiving. Call 425-771-5688 to make reservations. They are 95% full.

Take-out options

Navi’s Catering Kitchen

Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna

Chef Dane’s Catering

Shooby Do Catering

Ethan Stowell Restaurant Group (Victor Tavern)

— By Deborah Binder

