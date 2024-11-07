Save the date: Edmonds International Women’s Day March 8, 2025

The Edmonds Waterfront Center will host the 7th Annual Edmonds International Women’s Day event on Saturday, March 8, 2025. All are invited to enjoy brunch, breakout sessions and networking opportunities.

The theme of the 2025 International Women’s Day is Accelerate Action. Collectively, women have the power to accelerate action in women’s health.

Over the last several decades, the pressure on women to “have it all” has not only impacted how we balance our lives but also our mental health. Last year, one in five women in the U.S. reported experiencing a metal health condition and 42.5 million people experience anxiety. Having it all is taking a toll.

The March 8 Waterfront Center event will include leading health experts discussing women’s mental health, how to de-stress your life, gender equity and how to become more civically engaged. Those interested in getting involved or to learn more can contact Robin Ullman at robin.ullman@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org

Check out sponsorship packages here. Contact Joan Morrison at joan.morrison@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org